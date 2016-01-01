See All General Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Mohan Mallipeddi, MD

General Surgery
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mohan Mallipeddi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Mallipeddi works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Lipomas
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

About Dr. Mohan Mallipeddi, MD

  General Surgery
  12 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1952626624
Education & Certifications

  VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
  General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  Virginia Mason Medical Center

Dr. Mohan Mallipeddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallipeddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mallipeddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mallipeddi works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Mallipeddi’s profile.

Dr. Mallipeddi has seen patients for Lipomas, Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallipeddi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Mallipeddi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallipeddi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallipeddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallipeddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

