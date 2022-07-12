Dr. Mohan Madala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohan Madala, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohan Madala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eaton Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Madala works at
Locations
-
1
McLaren Greater Lansing Cardiovascular Associates Eaton Rapids1500 S Main St, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 Directions (877) 296-0111Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
McLaren Greater Lansing Cardiovascular Associates3520 Forest Rd Fl 2, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (877) 296-0111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Eaton Rapids Medical Center
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madala?
Dr. Madala has performed many surgeries and tests for me. As far as doctors are concerned (I've seen over 50), he is ideal. I don't believe you'll ever find a better one. My entire family of 9 see him. They all love him.
About Dr. Mohan Madala, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1295949030
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madala works at
Dr. Madala has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Madala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.