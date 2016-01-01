Dr. Mohan Lakhani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohan Lakhani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohan Lakhani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Lakhani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakhani Cardiology2925 Sycamore Dr Ste 310, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 527-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lakhani?
About Dr. Mohan Lakhani, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Sindhi and Spanish
- 1568552370
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology-Albany Medical College
- Internal Medicine- New York Downtown Hospital
- Internal Medicine-New York Downtown Hospital
- St George's University
- University of Miami
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakhani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakhani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakhani works at
Dr. Lakhani has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakhani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lakhani speaks Hindi, Sindhi and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakhani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakhani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.