Overview

Dr. Mohan Lakhani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.



Dr. Lakhani works at Lakhani Cardiology in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.