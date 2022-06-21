Overview

Dr. Mohan Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Sree Uthradom Thirunal Academy Of Medical Sciences, University Of Kerala and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Kumar works at Premiere Cardiology Clinic Pllc in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.