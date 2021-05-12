Overview

Dr. Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Krishnamoorthy works at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Coronado, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.