Dr. Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group-genesee2020 Genesee Ave, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 616-8200Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center250 Prospect Pl, Coronado, CA 92118 Directions (619) 522-3600
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns3003 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. K is the first person to listen to me and find a way to help my skin condition. Surgical removal is the answer and he did a great job removing 2 afflicted areas. I moved out of state and am currently talking to insurance so I can return to him for this condition.
About Dr. Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1821199001
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
