Dr. Mohan Kesani, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (11)
Dr. Mohan Kesani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Munster, IN. 

Dr. Kesani works at Cardiovascular Consultants PC in Munster, IN with other offices in Demotte, IN, Crown Point, IN and Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiology Associates of Nw. Indiana PC
    10010 Donald S Powers Dr, Munster, IN 46321
    Leestma Medical Clinic Inc.
    519 N Halleck St, Demotte, IN 46310
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Pinnacle Hospital
    9301 Connecticut Dr, Crown Point, IN 46307
    Modern Vascular and Vein Center LLC
    8127 Merrillville Rd Ste 1, Merrillville, IN 46410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Dyer
  • Franciscan Health Hammond
  • Pinnacle Hospital
  • St. Catherine Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypertension
Chest Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 30, 2022
    Dr was great, Linda and nurse for venaseal great, desk lady's nice. Highly recommend him. Made you comfortable, no pain during procedure.
    nichole savka — Sep 30, 2022
    About Dr. Mohan Kesani, MD

    Cardiology
    English
    1578513362
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kesani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kesani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kesani has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kesani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

