Overview

Dr. Mohan Kesani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Munster, IN.



Dr. Kesani works at Cardiovascular Consultants PC in Munster, IN with other offices in Demotte, IN, Crown Point, IN and Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.