Dr. Mohan Kareti, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohan Kareti, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lodi Community Hospital and Medina Hospital.
Locations
Mohan Kareti Inc.805 E Washington St Ste 120, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-4477
Neurospinecare Inc.5319 Hoag Dr Ste 100, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions (440) 930-6015
Hospital Affiliations
- Lodi Community Hospital
- Medina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor Highly Recomend
About Dr. Mohan Kareti, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1740221605
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kareti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kareti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kareti has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kareti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kareti speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kareti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kareti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kareti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kareti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.