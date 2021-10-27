Overview

Dr. Mohan Kareti, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lodi Community Hospital and Medina Hospital.



Dr. Kareti works at Mohan Kareti Inc. in Medina, OH with other offices in Sheffield Village, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.