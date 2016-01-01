Dr. Mohan Deochand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deochand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohan Deochand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohan Deochand, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Sanford, NC. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA and is affiliated with Central Carolina Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Seizure Disorders and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 114 S Gulf St, Sanford, NC 27330 Directions (919) 774-4536
- 2 2850 Village Dr Ste 201, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 446-1653
-
3
Gotlin Ob Gyn and Wellness6140 SW 70th St Fl 2, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 821-1364
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Carolina Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohan Deochand, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518976729
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deochand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deochand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deochand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deochand has seen patients for Ataxia, Seizure Disorders and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deochand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deochand speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Deochand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deochand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deochand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deochand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.