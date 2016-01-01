Overview

Dr. Mohan Deochand, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Sanford, NC. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA and is affiliated with Central Carolina Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Seizure Disorders and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.