Dr. Mohan Cheema, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohan Cheema, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 158 Lockwood Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 235-0544
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
well seasoned, a huge asset to the community not enough good can be said about the man
About Dr. Mohan Cheema, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 63 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
