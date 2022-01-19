Dr. Mohan Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohan Abraham, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohan Abraham, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Abraham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kidney Specialists of the Palm Beaches LLC11301 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 5A, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 792-5877
-
2
West Boynton Dialysis10150 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 101, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 736-6096
- 3 2459 S Congress Ave Ste 115, Palm Springs, FL 33406 Directions (561) 439-1532
-
4
Lakeside Medical Center Emergency39200 Hooker Hwy, Belle Glade, FL 33430 Directions (561) 996-6571
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
Dr. Abraham is a great and caring doctor. He spends time with you and explains everything very clearly. He keeps intouch with my GP and up to date with my other health issues. I high recomend him.
About Dr. Mohan Abraham, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Malayalam and Spanish
- 1740266592
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abraham speaks Malayalam and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.