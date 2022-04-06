Overview

Dr. Mohammedyusuf Hajee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Hajee works at Pain Management at Garden State Medical Center in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.