Dr. Mohammedyusuf Hajee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammedyusuf Hajee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Locations
Heart and Lung Specialty Center At Toms River780 Route 37 W Ste 110, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 797-1855
SOCH Medical Group, P.C.1301 Route 72 W # 290, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 549-0160
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Hajee. He is a skillful and compassionate doctor. He performed emergency surgery on my daughter for a torn retina. I credit him with saving her eyesight.
About Dr. Mohammedyusuf Hajee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1316085566
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hajee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hajee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hajee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hajee has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hajee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.