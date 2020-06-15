Overview

Dr. Mohammedi Savliwala, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U Bombay.



Dr. Savliwala works at Bloomfield Hand Specialists in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Hives and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.