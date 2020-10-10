Dr. Mohammed Zaher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Zaher, DO
Dr. Mohammed Zaher, DO is an Urology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They completed their fellowship with Yale-New Haven Hosp-Yale U
Union Medical Group1429 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Zaher is very patient, kind, conscientious and thorough. In addition, he has a great bedside manner. I had robotic surgery performed by him recently, and I would definitely recommend him to family and friends.
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1538572862
- Yale-New Haven Hosp-Yale U
- Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
Dr. Zaher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaher accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaher speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.