Dr. Mohammed Zaher, DO

Urology
Overview

Dr. Mohammed Zaher, DO is an Urology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They completed their fellowship with Yale-New Haven Hosp-Yale U

Dr. Zaher works at UAP Clinic in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Union Medical Group
    1429 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 242-3130
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Screening
STD Screening
Bladder Function Test
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Urethral Diseases Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Oct 10, 2020
    Dr. Zaher is very patient, kind, conscientious and thorough. In addition, he has a great bedside manner. I had robotic surgery performed by him recently, and I would definitely recommend him to family and friends.
    About Dr. Mohammed Zaher, DO

    • Urology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1538572862
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale-New Haven Hosp-Yale U
    • Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
