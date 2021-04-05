Dr. Mohammed Wada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Wada, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Pain Physicians of Atlanta3333 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 400, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 391-3979Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient of Dr Wada's over 7 years. He is the kindest, most thoughtful, most patient Doctor I have ever seen. I am 73 years old and he never rushes me, he always listens to me and explains what procedure he will be doing. I see Michelle monthly for medicines during telehealth which I love. All of the staff are kind, caring and treat me with dignity, never rushing me. I highly recommend them for pain management. I would not go anywhere else.
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Wada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wada speaks Hindi and Urdu.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wada.
