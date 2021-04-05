Overview

Dr. Mohammed Wada, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Wada works at Pain Physicians of Atlanta, LLC, Alpharetta in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.