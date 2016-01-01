See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Mohammed Touheed, MD

Internal Medicine
27 years of experience
Dr. Mohammed Touheed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Deccan Coll Med Scis.

Dr. Touheed works at WEKIVA SPRINGS CENTER in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wekiva Springs
    Wekiva Springs
3947 Salisbury Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 (904) 296-3533

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Tobacco Use Disorder
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Anxiety
Tobacco Use Disorder
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Mohammed Touheed, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700868809
    Education & Certifications

    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    • Deccan Coll Med Scis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Touheed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Touheed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Touheed works at WEKIVA SPRINGS CENTER in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Touheed’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Touheed. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Touheed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Touheed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Touheed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

