Dr. Mohammed Tabbaa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabbaa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Tabbaa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Tabbaa, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They graduated from Ain Shams University|Ain Shams University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Tabbaa works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Oak Hilll Women's Health - Mariner & Heley St.4003 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 632-6193Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tabbaa?
Dr. Tabaa is the most professional and caring Doctor you can ever ask for. He makes me feel comfortable and is very knowledgeable. He is the best all around.
About Dr. Mohammed Tabbaa, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1851736151
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Macomb Hospitals|Detroit Mecomb Hospitals|Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Ain Shams University Hospital
- Ain Shams University|Ain Shams University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabbaa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabbaa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tabbaa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tabbaa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabbaa works at
Dr. Tabbaa has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabbaa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabbaa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabbaa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabbaa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabbaa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.