Dr. Mohammed Syed, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Syed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Syed works at
Locations
1
Internal Medicine Associates
8001 Youree Dr Ste 400, Shreveport, LA 71115
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Sunday Closed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Syed is a caring doctor who takes time to listen. His staff are friendly and welcoming. Feeling safe in his care.
About Dr. Mohammed Syed, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1972031664
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Syed.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Syed works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
