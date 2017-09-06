Overview

Dr. Mohammed Shubair, MD is a Pulmonologist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shubair works at Alabama Anesthesiology And Pain Consultants in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.