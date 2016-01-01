Dr. Mohammed Shakaib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakaib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Shakaib, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Shakaib, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from N.T.R. UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES VIJAYAWADA / MAMATA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
Dupage Medical Group-hoffman Estates 22359 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (630) 456-7178Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammed Shakaib, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Persian
- 1609814128
Education & Certifications
- N.T.R. UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES VIJAYAWADA / MAMATA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shakaib has seen patients for Renal Osteodystrophy, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakaib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
