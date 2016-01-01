Overview

Dr. Mohammed Shakaib, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from N.T.R. UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES VIJAYAWADA / MAMATA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Shakaib works at Duly Health and Care in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Osteodystrophy, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.