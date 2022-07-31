Overview

Dr. Mohammed Shaikh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Shaikh works at BAYLOR CENTER FOR PAIN MANAGEMENT in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.