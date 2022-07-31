Dr. Mohammed Shaikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Shaikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Shaikh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Richard L. Vera MD PA1615 Lancaster Dr Ste 150, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 421-0279
Carl E Noe MD PA3600 Gaston Ave Ste 360, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shaikh possesses a rare combination of qualities including taking time to answer questions, ensuring I've asked all my questions, and a warm personality. And, most importantly, he's gotten results that help relieve pain. Also, his staff in the Grapevine office has been especially kind and helpful. Especially, Candace.
About Dr. Mohammed Shaikh, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1952696635
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaikh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaikh has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaikh.
