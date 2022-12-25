Overview

Dr. Mohammed Shafi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College ,Hyderabad India and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Shafi works at Digestive Disease Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.