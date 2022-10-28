Overview

Dr. Mohammed Sayed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from J L Nehru Medical College, R Gandhi University Of Health & Science|J L Nehru Medical College, R Gandhi University Of Health &amp; Science and is affiliated with Ohio County Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sayed works at MDVIP - Owensboro, Kentucky in Owensboro, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.