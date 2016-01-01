Dr. Mohammed Saeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Saeed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alvin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Locations
Stephen F Austin Community Health Network1612 Callaway Dr, Alvin, TX 77511 Directions (281) 824-1480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mohammad A Eased MD501 Gulf Fwy S Ste 105, League City, TX 77573 Directions (281) 554-0123
- 3 1100 Gulf Fwy S Ste 230, League City, TX 77573 Directions (271) 557-4404
Stephen F Austin Community Health Center2360 Gulf Fwy S Ste 100-C, League City, TX 77573 Directions (281) 824-1480
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Sind Med Coll, U Karachi
Dr. Saeed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saeed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Saeed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.
