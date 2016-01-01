Dr. Sabbagh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed Sabbagh, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Sabbagh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ferry County Memorial Hospital, Lincoln Hospital, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Texas Liver Institute (Austin)1111 W 34th St Ste 210, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (737) 279-5871
Peacehealth United General Medical Center2000 Hospital Dr, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284 Directions (360) 856-7588
Cancer Care Northwest601 S Sherman St, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cancer Care Northwest1204 N Vercler Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ahmad I. Qadri M. D. P. A.601 E San Antonio St Ste 402W, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 485-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ferry County Memorial Hospital
- Lincoln Hospital
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammed Sabbagh, MD
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164420105
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabbagh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabbagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabbagh has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabbagh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabbagh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabbagh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabbagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabbagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.