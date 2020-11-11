Overview

Dr. Mohammed Rahman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry-School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Rahman works at HSHS Medical Group - Decatur in Decatur, IL with other offices in Shelbyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.