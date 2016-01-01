Dr. Mohammed Abdul Rahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdul Rahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Abdul Rahim, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Abdul Rahim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Aleppo University Medical School|University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Locations
Sunshine Pediatrics340 W 23rd St Ste K, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 220-7228
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammed Abdul Rahim, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1730275215
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Ohio
- Aleppo University Medical School|University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
