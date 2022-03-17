Dr. Mohammed Qaisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qaisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Qaisi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Qaisi, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Locations
-
1
Oral Cancer Insititute811 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 245-5253
-
2
Division of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery1900 W Polk St # 612, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am 32 years old and developed oral cancer of my tongue. Dr Qaisi took out part of my tongue successfully and replaced my tongue with a flap. I am grateful to be cancer free a year and a half later. I am very appreciative of Dr Qaisi and his team.
About Dr. Mohammed Qaisi, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Louisiana State University Hlth Science Cntr
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qaisi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qaisi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qaisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Qaisi speaks Arabic.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Qaisi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qaisi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qaisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qaisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.