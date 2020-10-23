Dr. Mohammed Pathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Pathan, MD
Dr. Mohammed Pathan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from Liaquat Med College Jamshoro Sind Pakistan and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
River City Neurological Associates2101 North Ave Ste A, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Pathan is very thorough, explains well, and I came to trust him very quickly after a significant neurological event. He not only appropriately assessed a more chronic condition, but also helped explain a likely one time event that was quite unsettling to both me and my spouse at the time. He also identified evidence of a prior stroke that was missed at the original E.R. visit for that incident (thought at the time to be a possible stroke). As a provider in a related field, I was in a better position to assess his work, and am thoroughly satisfied. I have never felt rushed with him. Clinical judgement appears excellent, and he worked with me to find a treatment option that was both acceptable to him as well as me as a patient. His front office and insurance billing staff are a bit less than optimal, but certainly not enough to cause me to find another provider (personable, but not as efficient or effective as he and his patients deserve). I very highly recommend him!
- Neurology
- English, Urdu
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- Liaquat Med College Jamshoro Sind Pakistan
- Neurology
