Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Provo, UT. They completed their fellowship with Shands Hospital at the University of Florida|University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Dr. Nizam works at
Locations
1
Revere Health - Provo - Endocrinology1055 N 500 W Ste 205, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-5837
2
Revere Health - American Fork - Endocrinology1175 E 50 S Ste 141, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (435) 254-5838
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Castleview Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nizan has been my Doctor ever since he came to practice at Revere Health in American Fork. I give him FIVE stars without hesitation. Dr Nizan is very kind, knowledgeable, he listen, takes times to find out the problems. The members of his staff and the desk staff are so helpful with appointments. Than you Dr Nizan.
About Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1326203514
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital at the University of Florida|University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Prince Georges Hospital|Prince Georges Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nizam works at
