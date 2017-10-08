Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nizam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ.
Dr. Nizam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mohammed Nizam MD98 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 738-8830
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nizam?
Dr. Nizam is very knowledgeable and experienced. I found him to be thorough and efficient. He explained his results and listened to my concerns. His most important task is his patients.
About Dr. Mohammed Nizam, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1326145764
Education & Certifications
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nizam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nizam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nizam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nizam works at
Dr. Nizam has seen patients for Headache, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nizam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nizam speaks Hindi and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nizam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nizam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nizam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nizam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.