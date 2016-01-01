Dr. Mohammed Nayeemuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayeemuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Nayeemuddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Nayeemuddin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Burien, WA.
Locations
Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Burien16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 404, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 241-1818
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammed Nayeemuddin, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1427495274
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Nayeemuddin has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Emphysema
