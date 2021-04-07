Overview

Dr. Mohammed Muneeruddin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Muneeruddin works at Garden City Heart Group in Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.