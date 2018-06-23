Dr. Mohammed Mona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Mona, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Mona, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Muslim American Social Services2251 Saint Johns Bluff Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Directions (904) 419-8006
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice doctor he takes good care of he’s patient your the best doctor Mona I appreciate everything you have done for my dad
About Dr. Mohammed Mona, MD
- Urology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1427075399
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mona accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mona has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mona speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mona. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.