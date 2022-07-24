Dr. Mollah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed Mollah, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Mollah, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Mollah works at
Locations
Ronald H Cohen, MD851 Fremont Ave Ste 100, Los Altos, CA 94024 Directions (650) 917-7925
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mollah has been a stable pillar in my treatment; Over the past many decades: Dr Mollah has been coaching patients through behavioral addictions, sleep patterns, depression and anxiety. He has treated numerous patients through his cutting edge combination of mindfulness and general anxiety disorder therapy. He is well know in his circle as a senior Psychiatrist with multiple accolades under his name (namely UCSF professor, distinguished member at Kaiser Permanente facility). He always goes above and beyond for his patients: I would recommend anyone to Dr Mollah in a heartbeat.
About Dr. Mohammed Mollah, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1376624858
Education & Certifications
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Addiction Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mollah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mollah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mollah speaks Bengali and Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mollah. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mollah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mollah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mollah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.