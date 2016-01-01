Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed Mirza, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammed Mirza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center.
White Oak Psychiatric Services4045 NE Lakewood Way Ste 130, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 886-2184
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Psychiatry
