Overview

Dr. Mohammed Mendhi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Mendhi works at Park Medical Center in Orange Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.