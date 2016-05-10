Dr. Memon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed Memon, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Memon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Dr. Roberto Medina MD LLC415 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 210, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 436-9880
-
2
Premiere Medical Care LLC340 Broad St Ste 100, Windsor, CT 06095 Directions (860) 580-7170
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I believe Dr. Memon caters to lower income patients and I found him by accident but he has by far been the best doctor I've ever had. His office is certainly not high end but as a doctor he is genuinely a true caregiver. He explains everything in detail, is very knowledgeable about conditions without having to look anything up and doesn't run needless tests. As a matter of fact he is the first doctor whose bill I can understand and I haven't had to question if any of the tests were even done.
About Dr. Mohammed Memon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
Frequently Asked Questions
