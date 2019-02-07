Dr. Mohammed Majid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Majid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Majid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Cifas, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Community Hospital South.
Dr. Majid works at
Locations
-
1
Greenwood Pediatrics & Internal Medicine PC3089 W Fairview Rd, Greenwood, IN 46142 Directions (317) 881-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Majid?
excellent experience with and office staff
About Dr. Mohammed Majid, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1912989815
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore MC
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Universidad Cifas, Escuela De Medicina
- Nizam College, Hyderabad, Ap, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majid works at
Dr. Majid speaks Hindi and Urdu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Majid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.