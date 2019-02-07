See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greenwood, IN
Dr. Mohammed Majid, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammed Majid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Cifas, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Community Hospital South.

Dr. Majid works at Greenwood Pediatrics and Internal Medicine in Greenwood, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greenwood Pediatrics & Internal Medicine PC
    3089 W Fairview Rd, Greenwood, IN 46142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 881-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Breath Testing
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Spermatocele
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 07, 2019
    excellent experience with and office staff
    Indianapolis — Feb 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mohammed Majid, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1912989815
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore MC
    • The Brooklyn Hospital Center
    • Universidad Cifas, Escuela De Medicina
    • Nizam College, Hyderabad, Ap, India
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammed Majid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Majid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Majid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Majid works at Greenwood Pediatrics and Internal Medicine in Greenwood, IN. View the full address on Dr. Majid’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Majid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

