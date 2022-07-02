Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD
Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Heart Care Center of Northwest Houston, PA13325 Hargrave Rd Ste 150, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-3698
Heart Care Center of Northwest Houston, PA21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 330, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3521
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Transferred my care to him very recently. Didn’t think I had too much wrong with me. Dr Kahn is one very intuitive Cardiologist. Despite other doctors, he quickly tested and diagnosed several bad issues and has coached me onto a path to a healthy lifestyle. Dr Kahn is caring and sincere. A special doctor, for sure!
About Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1932170149
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Ross University
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.