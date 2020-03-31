See All Cardiologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD

Cardiology
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Khan works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty
    263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Heart Disease

Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Aortic Ectasia
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Chest Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Long QT Syndrome
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Unstable Angina
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Healthfirst
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Oxford Health Plans
    Principal Financial Group
    QualCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare
    WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 31, 2020
    My mom is Dr. Khan's patient and he is very attentive and responsive when we call him (even on weekends). He is kind and compassionate. My mom has waited for her appointments. He is a very good cardiologist and has helped my mom through many critical sicknesses.
    — Mar 31, 2020
    About Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD

    Cardiology
    32 years of experience
    English, Hindi and Urdu
    1093794661
    Education & Certifications

    Westchester Medical Center
    Bellevue Hospital Center|New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital
    New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital|NYU Langone Medical Center
    George Washington University School Of Medicine|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
    Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Khan works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty in Brooklyn, NY.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

