Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My mom is Dr. Khan's patient and he is very attentive and responsive when we call him (even on weekends). He is kind and compassionate. My mom has waited for her appointments. He is a very good cardiologist and has helped my mom through many critical sicknesses.
About Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1093794661
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center|New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital|NYU Langone Medical Center
- George Washington University School Of Medicine|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.