Dr. Mohammed Kabir, DO
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Kabir, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Kabir works at
Locations
-
1
Complete Obgyn Care PA21542 KINGSLAND BLVD, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 644-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kabir?
Besides doctor Kabir being a little fast when he works he has been an amazing doctor I highly recommend him to everyone he might not have much emotions but he cares more about your health then being blunt And ur feelings he is amazing and has saved 2 of my kids life and my own I will travel the world to make sure I only have him delivering my babies and my Obgyn his nurses are amazing and so is his second hand lady who is there with him at all times
About Dr. Mohammed Kabir, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1861494122
Education & Certifications
- St John's Episcopal Hospital
- Peninsula Genl
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
