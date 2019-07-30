See All Hematologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Mohammed Islam, MD

Hematology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Mohammed Islam, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center, Forbes Hospital, Grove City Medical Center, Heritage Valley Beaver, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, Upmc Jameson, UPMC Presbyterian and West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Islam works at West Penn Allghny Onclgy Ntwrk in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in New Castle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pittsburgh Office
    4815 Liberty Ave Ste 340, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 681-4401
  2. 2
    West Penn Outpatient Services At New Castle
    3124 Wilmington Rd Ste 203, New Castle, PA 16105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 657-6833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Camden Clark Medical Center
  • Forbes Hospital
  • Grove City Medical Center
  • Heritage Valley Beaver
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
  • Upmc Jameson
  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mohammed Islam, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457343683
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Francis Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammed Islam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Islam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Islam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Islam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Islam has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Islam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Islam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Islam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Islam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Islam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.