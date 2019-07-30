Dr. Mohammed Islam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Islam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Islam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Islam, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center, Forbes Hospital, Grove City Medical Center, Heritage Valley Beaver, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, Upmc Jameson, UPMC Presbyterian and West Penn Hospital.
Locations
Pittsburgh Office4815 Liberty Ave Ste 340, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 681-4401
West Penn Outpatient Services At New Castle3124 Wilmington Rd Ste 203, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 657-6833
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Forbes Hospital
- Grove City Medical Center
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- Upmc Jameson
- UPMC Presbyterian
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Islam is an excellent doctor. During my visit, I felt comfortable asking questions and he answered my questions very thoroughly. He also has a great sense of humor.
About Dr. Mohammed Islam, MD
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1457343683
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Med Center
- Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka
