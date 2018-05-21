Dr. Mohammed Islam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Islam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Islam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Islam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
Dr. Islam works at
Locations
M Q Islam Physician Pllc4027 74th St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 424-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Cares a lot about his patients, excellent service.
About Dr. Mohammed Islam, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1245205012
Education & Certifications
- SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Islam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Islam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Islam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Islam works at
Dr. Islam has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Islam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Islam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Islam.
