Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Iqbal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ennis Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jps Health Network1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-3431
-
2
Lenity Light Hospice LLC3306 Wendover Ct, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (469) 757-1600
-
3
Lenity Light Hospice - Dallas LLC1236 Southridge Ct Ste 200, Hurst, TX 76053 Directions (469) 757-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ennis Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iqbal?
Dr. Iqbal is the reason why I'm pursuing a career in healthcare. His compassion for patients and standard of care is unmatched. It's what inspired me to embark on my own journey in medicine. His enthusiasm towards patient care is contagious and his level of skill is beyond impressive. I have and will always recommend him.
About Dr. Mohammed Iqbal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1902009780
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.