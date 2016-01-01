Dr. Mohammed Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Hussain, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Hussain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Locations
Cooper Pediatric Care at Camden3 Cooper Plz Ste 180, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammed Hussain, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- Male
- 1932337144
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Hospital Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
