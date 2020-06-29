Dr. Mohammed Hasnain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasnain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Hasnain, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Hasnain, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health and Harrison County Hospital.
Dr. Hasnain works at
Locations
Womens Physicians LLC207 Sparks Ave Ste 300, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 218-6589
Arthur R Boerner MD Psc1461 N Gardner St, Scottsburg, IN 47170 Directions (812) 752-2200
University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 356-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
- Harrison County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best neurologist ever I started having seizures at 16 I’m 23 now and he found a medicine that really works it is depakote
About Dr. Mohammed Hasnain, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1992708465
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
