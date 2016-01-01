Overview

Dr. Mohammad Hashmi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Hashmi works at NYU Langone Bariatrics Surgical Associates in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.