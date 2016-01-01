Dr. Mohammad Hashmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Hashmi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Hashmi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
1
Mohammad Hashmi MD7 Petrus Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 902-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hashmi?
About Dr. Mohammad Hashmi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1831173798
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hashmi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashmi has seen patients for Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashmi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashmi.
