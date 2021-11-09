Dr. Mohammed Haseebuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haseebuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Haseebuddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Haseebuddin, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Haseebuddin works at
Locations
-
1
Mohammed Haseebuddin, MD184 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 201, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 606-0551
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haseebuddin?
Dr Hasseb performed a prostatectomy on me. He is the most skilled surgeon. I came to all my appointments with a list of questions. He took the time to answer every question and concern. He also made himself readily available to address any concerns I had post-op. I trusted this brilliant doctor with my life and I am so glad I did.
About Dr. Mohammed Haseebuddin, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu
- 1174750970
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- Barnes & Jewish Hosp-Wash U
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haseebuddin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haseebuddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haseebuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haseebuddin works at
Dr. Haseebuddin has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haseebuddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haseebuddin speaks Arabic, Hindi and Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Haseebuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haseebuddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haseebuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haseebuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.