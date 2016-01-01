Overview

Dr. Mohammed Haque, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Haque works at ST CLARE HEALTH CENTER in Fenton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.