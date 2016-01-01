Overview

Dr. Mohammed Haque, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH.



Dr. Haque works at Detroit Medical Group in Detroit, MI with other offices in Ferndale, MI and Warren, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.